Prophet Ebenezer Adakwah Yiadom, better known as Rev. Opambour, has suggested that Afia Schwarzenegger must be compelled to prove her claims against Chairman Wontumi that he releases offensive gases during sex in open court.

During one of her unprovoked social media attacks on Chairman Wontumi, Afia claimed to have had an affair with the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling NPP in the past.

To add salt to injury, she alleged that Chairman Wontumi is not a man to date as he is weak in bed and farts incessantly during sex.

These remarks have got Afia sued for defamation of character, according to private legal practitioner Maurice Ampaw who spoke on behalf of his client.

In response, she invoked generational curses on Chairman Wontumi and his defence lawyer Maurice Ampaw for denying their intimate affair.

She was spotted in a video with a bottle of Schnapp and eggs incurring the wrath of powerful gods including Antoa among others.

Reacting to the brouhaha, Rev. Opambour said Afia Schwar’s accusations against Chairman Wontumi would only be resolved in court if she provides evidence to back her claims.

He proffered that the court should provide the two with a bed to have sex in open court to prove whether Chairman Wontumi indeed farts in the bedroom.

Court documents obtained by GHPage dated June 9, 2022, shows Chairman Wontumi is suing Afia Schwar for two million Ghana cedis in damages.

Among other things, he is seeking a perpetual order restraining the defendant and allies from further publishing any defamatory materials against him.

Chairman Wontumi also asked the court to order the Afia Schwar to retract and render an unqualified apology for the defamatory statements.

The lionheart media personality has responded to the writ with a tongue statement on social media.

Afia Schwar shared a cryptic message on her IG page which read: “A wise man once said and I quote, ‘any idiot can go to court’”.

The legal tussle has just begun and we are waiting to see where it ends.