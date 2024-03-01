Opambour Threatens to Curse Lawyer Maurice Ampaw and His Generation

- Advertisement -

The ongoing beef between lawyer Maurice Ampau and Prophet 1 has escalated to a very problematic level.

The controversial man of God has refuted claims of snatching Lawyer Maurice Ampaw’s girlfriend from him.

According to Opambour, he never told Sekina, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw’s girlfriend that his boyfriend was having HIV/AIDS.

Opambour claims there is no iota of truth in everything lawyer Maurice has said, claiming his girlfriend might have lied to him for no reason.

“I never told the girl her boyfriend has HIV/AIDS. If that is what she told him, (Maurice Ampaw) then it’s a lie,” Opambour said.

Opambour has advised relatives and close associates of the lawyer to advise him to keep an arm’s length from him, else, he might have no option but to curse him and his generation.

“Maurice Ampaw’s family and beloved friends should call him to order. Otherwise, I will curse his generation. Those close to him should advise him to turn a new leaf. The NPP stalwarts should speak to him. Does he think I am afraid of him? His family and generation will be dealt with if he doesn’t stop the attacks,” the man of God warned.