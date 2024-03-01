type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentOpambour Threatens to Curse Lawyer Maurice Ampaw and His Generation
Entertainment

Opambour Threatens to Curse Lawyer Maurice Ampaw and His Generation

By Razak GHPAGE
Updated:
- Advertisement -

The ongoing beef between lawyer Maurice Ampau and Prophet 1 has escalated to a very problematic level.

The controversial man of God has refuted claims of snatching Lawyer Maurice Ampaw’s girlfriend from him.

According to Opambour, he never told Sekina, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw’s girlfriend that his boyfriend was having HIV/AIDS.

Opambour claims there is no iota of truth in everything lawyer Maurice has said, claiming his girlfriend might have lied to him for no reason.

“I never told the girl her boyfriend has HIV/AIDS. If that is what she told him, [Maurice Ampaw] then it’s a lie,” Opambour said.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Opambour has advised relatives and close associates of the lawyer to advise him to keep an arm’s length from him, else, he might have no option but to curse him and his generation.

“Maurice Ampaw’s family and beloved friends should call him to order. Otherwise, I will curse his generation. Those close to him should advise him to turn a new leaf. The NPP stalwarts should speak to him. Does he think I am afraid of him? His family and generation will be dealt with if he doesn’t stop the attacks,” the man of God warned.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Friday, March 1, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
85.4 ° F
85.4 °
85.4 °
73 %
3.2mph
100 %
Fri
85 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more