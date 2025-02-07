Opana Go Throw The Phone Away Sef- Ghanaians Drag Akufo Addo After Video Of President Mahama Pressing The Yam Phone Of An Ordinary Ghanaian Went Viral

Even though former president Akufo Addo has successfully handed over to President Mahama, and thereafter, is minding his own business.

However, Ghanaians continue to drag the former president anytime a video of President Mahama doing what the former president did not do goes viral.

In a video flying across social media platforms, President Mahama is seen standing with an ordinary Ghanaian.

One could see the president going to the extent of pressing the yam phone of the ordinary man and the duo continued to be in a chat.

Reacting to the viral video, Ghanaians decided to drag the former president.

Many have said that president Mahama is a quittensial element of a true president, saying that he welcomes all and sundry.

Others on their part stated that if it were the former president, the ordinary man dared not even approach him, he would rather throw the phone away, or his bodyguards would bully the man.