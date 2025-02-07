type here...
Entertainment

Opana Go Throw The Phone Away Sef- Ghanaians Drag Akufo Addo After Video Of President Mahama Pressing The Yam Phone Of An Ordinary Ghanaian Went Viral

By Mzta Churchill

Even though former president Akufo Addo has successfully handed over to President Mahama, and thereafter, is minding his own business.

However, Ghanaians continue to drag the former president anytime a video of President Mahama doing what the former president did not do goes viral.

In a video flying across social media platforms, President Mahama is seen standing with an ordinary Ghanaian.

One could see the president going to the extent of pressing the yam phone of the ordinary man and the duo continued to be in a chat.

Reacting to the viral video, Ghanaians decided to drag the former president.

Many have said that president Mahama is a quittensial element of a true president, saying that he welcomes all and sundry.

Others on their part stated that if it were the former president, the ordinary man dared not even approach him, he would rather throw the phone away, or his bodyguards would bully the man.

- GhPage
- GhPage
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

I Make 180 Million Every Month From Selling Charcoal- Woman Shares Inspiring Story

Nipa Fon Na 3ka Nsem Fon- Ghana Jesus Replies Ghanaians For Saying His Wife Is Aho)f3 Kakai

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Friday, February 7, 2025
32.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Sad! Police officer shooots and killls himself

Sad! Police officer shooots and killls himself

Daughter of A MurderEr Sit Down- Abu Jinapor Shuts JJ Rawlings’ Daughter In Parliament

Geversa’s family breaks silence on Duabo death; Reveals real cause of the TikToker’s demise

Geversa's family breaks silence on Duabo death; Reveals real cause of the TikToker's demise

Have you seen this trending video yet?

Have you seen this trending video yet?

GH Pastor chops female church member in the hotel; Lady says he used his tongue on her ‘akosua kumaa’

GH Pastor chops female church member in the hotel; Lady says he used his tongue on her 'akosua kumaa'
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways