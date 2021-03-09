type here...
GhPage News Open your eyes and you'll see our factories- Akufo Addo shades critics...
News

Open your eyes and you’ll see our factories- Akufo Addo shades critics of his 1D1F initiative

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Akufo Addo homosexuality
Akufo Addo homosexuality
- Advertisement -

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo Addo has taken a dig at critics of his One District One Factory (1D1F) Initiative.

While delivering his State of the Nation’s Address, the incumbent President asked critics of the famed One District One Factory(1D1F) initiative to keep an eye out.

On that flagship industrial transformation policy, the President indicated that 232 projects were at various stages of implementation.

In his first address to the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic today, Tuesday, March 9, Akufo Addo stated that his government will continue the agenda of rapid industrialisation “with the aim of transforming the structure of the Ghanaian economy from one dependent on production/export of raw materials to a value-added industrialised economy.

According to him, the Initiative has already seen 76 firms completed and operating as 1D1F companies while 112 including five medium-sized agro-processing factories and 63 common user facilities are still under construction.

“Open your eyes [and] you will see them,” he added.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Accra
light rain
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
79 %
5.1mph
20 %
Tue
84 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
86 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News