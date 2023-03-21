type here...
BJ is not a good thing - Dr Louisa Satekla warns
Entertainment

BJ is not a good thing – Dr Louisa Satekla warns

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Stonebwoy-and-Louisa
Stonebwoy-and-Louisa
The wife of Ghanaian Dancehall Stonebwoy, Louisa, has warned lovers to desist from having oral ‘atopa’ because it’s not good for their health.

According to the medical practitioner, people who engage in oral atopa which includes BJ are at risk of developing oral cancer.

She also advised that just like normal ‘atopa’, oral ‘atopa’ people are at risk of contracting sexually transmitted diseases.

Human papillomavirus (HPV), in particular, is linked to cervical cancer in women, according to Dr Louisa.

She added that simply being a man doubles your risk of developing oral cancer.

Watch the interview below:

Check out some comments from readers below:

Borgagermany: “Pls make u no spoil wanna happiness oo ???”

Will.ie3235: “whether cancer or no cancer, we go happily li*k and ego better?”

Designed_by_denora: “Eii Mo boa”

Ericato2: “Ei? Y? b? wu nti y?nda? ?”

Slim-thuggy: “Ei Stonebwoy bi hard guy oo herrr????????”

Emmacarr86: “Eni3 Stoneb ab) ka! ???????”

Xx_logan: “Okay so now we know stonebowy nvr had a bj ???? oh kafra bra 1gad?? u missin out”

    Source:Ghpage

