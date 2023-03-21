- Advertisement -

The wife of Ghanaian Dancehall Stonebwoy, Louisa, has warned lovers to desist from having oral ‘atopa’ because it’s not good for their health.

According to the medical practitioner, people who engage in oral atopa which includes BJ are at risk of developing oral cancer.

She also advised that just like normal ‘atopa’, oral ‘atopa’ people are at risk of contracting sexually transmitted diseases.

Human papillomavirus (HPV), in particular, is linked to cervical cancer in women, according to Dr Louisa.

She added that simply being a man doubles your risk of developing oral cancer.

