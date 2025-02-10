The members of Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) will today present their reports to President John Dramani Mahama after months of gathering information.

This was disclosed by Former Auditor-General Daniel Yaw Domelevo who also happened to be a member of the ORAL committee.

He in a Facebook post mentioned that the report from the Oral committee would be submitted to the President.

Mr Domelovo’s post reads: “The report will be presented today-if you know you know. For God and Ghana no fear or favor ??“

The president established the ORAL Committee to help carry out one of his main campaign pledges: reclaiming state funds that were allegedly embezzled by public servants.

Daniel Yaw Domelevo, Martin Kpebu, Raymond Archer, Nathaniel Kofi Boakye, and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa are on the committee.