ORAL to present their report to President Mahama today – Domelovo

By Qwame Benedict
The members of Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) will today present their reports to President John Dramani Mahama after months of gathering information.

This was disclosed by Former Auditor-General Daniel Yaw Domelevo who also happened to be a member of the ORAL committee.

He in a Facebook post mentioned that the report from the Oral committee would be submitted to the President.

Mr Domelovo’s post reads: “The report will be presented today-if you know you know. For God and Ghana no fear or favor ??

The president established the ORAL Committee to help carry out one of his main campaign pledges: reclaiming state funds that were allegedly embezzled by public servants.

Daniel Yaw Domelevo, Martin Kpebu, Raymond Archer, Nathaniel Kofi Boakye, and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa are on the committee.

