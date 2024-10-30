Order The Police And Media Houses To Stop Posting My Son’s Pictures On Social Media- Prophet Salifu Amoako Tells Court

Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Salifu Amoako appeared before the court today, 30th October 2024.

This comes after his son’s accident that claimed the lives of two beautiful young girls at each Legon in Accra.

During his court hearing today, Prophet Salifu Amoako told the court to order the police and media houses to stop posting pictures of his son.

Prophet Salifu Amoako is not happy seeing pictures of his son flooding across social media platforms each and every day.

According to him, his son is too young to be posted across social media platforms.