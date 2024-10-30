GhPageEntertainmentOrder The Police And Media Houses To Stop Posting My Son’s Pictures...
Entertainment

Order The Police And Media Houses To Stop Posting My Son’s Pictures On Social Media- Prophet Salifu Amoako Tells Court

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Salifu Amoako appeared before the court today, 30th October 2024.

This comes after his son’s accident that claimed the lives of two beautiful young girls at each Legon in Accra.

During his court hearing today, Prophet Salifu Amoako told the court to order the police and media houses to stop posting pictures of his son.

Prophet Salifu Amoako is not happy seeing pictures of his son flooding across social media platforms each and every day.

According to him, his son is too young to be posted across social media platforms.

- GhPage
3ec2a018 d6bf 4383 b86f d17deae5d551
Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:Gh Page

TODAY

Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Accra
light rain
83.3 ° F
83.3 °
83.3 °
70 %
1.5mph
59 %
Wed
84 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
85 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways