type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"I'm the originator of rain performance" - Sonnie Badu tells Black Sherif
Entertainment

“I’m the originator of rain performance” – Sonnie Badu tells Black Sherif

By Armani Brooklyn
Sonnie Badu - Black Sherif
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian evangelist and singer, Dr Sonnie Badu has claimed that he’s the originator of rain performance hence Black Sherif should show respect to him by copying his craft.

It can be recalled that during this year’s 3 Music Awards, the “Second Sermon” hitmaker thrilled patrons of the event with a pulsating performance.

The young rapper and singer made it rain while he was passionately singing his “Kwaku The Traveller” song.

Although it’s been over two weeks now but his performance is still been discussed on the internet reason behind Sonnie Badu’s ardent desire to have a part of the attention for himself.

Sonnie Badu has shared a video of his “Baba” song in which he performed in the rain to cement the boastful talks that he’s the originator of rain performance and not Black Sherif who’s minding his business as usual.

This is very needless from Dr Sonnie Badu because apparently, he’s not the first nor would he be the last musician to perform in the rain. It’s a concept that belongs to no living being.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, April 6, 2022
    Accra
    thunderstorm with light rain
    75.6 ° F
    75.6 °
    75.6 °
    94 %
    1.3mph
    20 %
    Wed
    84 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News