Ghanaian evangelist and singer, Dr Sonnie Badu has claimed that he’s the originator of rain performance hence Black Sherif should show respect to him by copying his craft.

It can be recalled that during this year’s 3 Music Awards, the “Second Sermon” hitmaker thrilled patrons of the event with a pulsating performance.

The young rapper and singer made it rain while he was passionately singing his “Kwaku The Traveller” song.

Although it’s been over two weeks now but his performance is still been discussed on the internet reason behind Sonnie Badu’s ardent desire to have a part of the attention for himself.

Sonnie Badu has shared a video of his “Baba” song in which he performed in the rain to cement the boastful talks that he’s the originator of rain performance and not Black Sherif who’s minding his business as usual.

This is very needless from Dr Sonnie Badu because apparently, he’s not the first nor would he be the last musician to perform in the rain. It’s a concept that belongs to no living being.