American rapper Nicki Minaj has expressed disappointment at the Oscars and Chris Rock over his joke about Jada Pinkett‘s bald haircut that provoked a slap from Will Smith.

Presenting the award for best documentary, Chris Rock, comedian and host of last night’s Oscar’s said: “Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it, all right?”

His comment was in reference to the 90s action movie G.I. Jane, with a bald female soldier.

Will Smith angrily stormed the Oscars stage to smack Chris Rock in support of his wife who’s battling alopecia, an auto-immune disease that has resulted in Jada’s hair loss.

Shocked by Will’s response, Chris said: “Wow, Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me.”

Smith shouted: “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.”

Reacting to the confrontation, Nicki Minaj said she believes Chris Rock would not have made a Joke about Jada Pinkett if he had known about her predicament.

She took to Twitter to write:

”I love Chris Rock. I don’t think he would’ve made that joke had he known what Jada recently shared- but between him & the whole team @ the #Oscars you mean to tell me not ONE of y’all heard this woman just share this heartbreaking story?#ComeOnSon

”The husband gets a front row seat to his wife’s pain… he’s the 1 consoling her… drying her tears behind closed doors when those cameras go off. Social media has made ppl feel that these “husbands” won’t ever run into them in real life.

”You just got to witness in real time what happens in a man’s soul when he looks over to the woman he loves & sees her holding back tears from a “little joke” at her expense. This is what any & every real man feels in that instant. while y’all seeing the joke he’s seeing her pain

”Imagine what it must feel like to be losing your hair to the point where you have to shave it bald. You think that’s easy to deal with for anyone? You don’t think she’s cried about that many times? 2022 y’all gon have to see these men about those jokes you made about their wives.”