Ghanaian fashion Floyd Mayweather Jr, Osebo The Zaraman has courted massive attention on the internet after ‘challenging’ his celebrity crush Jackie Appiah in terms of fancy dressing.

Just about a month ago, the actress rocked a super expensive Casablanca shirt which costs GHc 12,640.

She shared numerous pictures of herself on the internet happily wearing the trendy shirt which is reserved for the very affluent in society.

Although she was based by netizens for wasting such a huge amount of money on just a shirt but as well all know, the price of the designer shirt is a chicken change for the actress.

Osebo The Zaraman who has confessed on countless occasions that he loves Jackie Appiah has also shared pictures of himself on his IG page rocking the same Casablanca shirt Jackie wore.

In the pictures, the famed male style influencer looked classy and casual as usual in the Casablanca shirt which he paired with black jeans.

He complimented his looks with green shoes to match the palm trees designs on the shirt.