Osebo clashes with ex-wife on Tracey Boakye’s movie set (Photos)

The baby daddy of Nana Aba Anamoah is still making the news after his apology to the celebrated and award winning broadcaster.

Nana Aba is yet to finally accept or reject his apology but Osebo real name Richard Brown is not stoping as he has now shifted his attention to his ex-wife Afia Mansa Ohemaa, simply known as Ohemaa.

Osebo met up with his ex-wife on set of Tracey Boaky’s upcoming movie titled ‘Instagram Police’ which is still at the production stage.

In the photos available, Osebo is seen walking behind Ohemaa who was standing with Tracey Boakye aka Papa No’s girlfriend.

It still remain unknown if Osebo and his ex-wife accidentally met on the set or they were actually casts for the upcoming release.

See photos of them below:

Osebo and his ex-wife made waves earlier this year when the member of parliament for Assin Central Hon. Kennedy Agyapong during his exposé on Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim revealed that Osebo divourced his wife because the preacher slept with her.

According to him, Osebo even took some macho men to the house of Obinim to beat him up for sleeping with his wife.

In a seperate interview, Ohemaa explained that she never had an affair with Obinim but she has rather gone to him to discuss her marital problem with him.

Looks like Osebo aka Zaraman has a taste for ladies who are presenters(lol). From Nana Aba Anamoah to Ohemaa who is also a radio and television personality.