Osebo’s ex-wife drops sultry photos to celebrate her birthday

The former wife of Osebo the Zara Man originally known as Richard Brown celebrated her birthday recently.

Osebo’s ex-wife who is known as Afia Mansah Ohemaa dropped beautiful and stunning photos to mark her birthday.

Ohemaa who is also a television and radio personality, took to social media to share attractive pictures of herself displaying her curves.

Ohema who was full of praises to God posted this on Instagram; “Oh My God I’m +1 today????Thank you GOD for making me lift my head up in all the difficult times. Thank you for the opportunities that came my way and those that I got bounced for. I look back today and appreciate you for how FAR you have brought me and the blessings I enjoy. Happy birthday to me????#StillAhwenePaNkasa#P3ky33”

See photos below;

However, Osebo recently disclosed in an interview that he ended his marriage to Ohemaa after she had an affair with Angel Bishop Obinim.

This was after the member of parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong during his expose’ on Angel Obinim revealed that the man of God slept with Osebo’s wife.

Kennedy Agyapong also stated that Osebo took some macho men to the preacher’s house to beat him up for sleeping with his wife.

In reacting to this allegation, Ohemaa explained that she never had an affair or sexual encounter with Angel Obinim.

She indicated that she only visited Angel Obinim to discuss her marital problems and seek solutions.