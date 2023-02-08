- Advertisement -

Mr Richard Brown (Osebo The Zaraman) has replied to Ghanaian reggae / Kuchoko artiste, dub poet and radio presenter Blakk Rasta shortly after dragging him.

Blakk Rasta in a tweet in which he dragged Osebo asked Nana Aba to give him (Osebo’s) phone contact so he reaches out to him and borrow from him his kilt for the Bob Marley concert in May.

This shade tweet did not sit down well with the Fashionista Extraordinaire Osebo as he has reacted to it, pumping some sense into the mind of ‘All-Knowing’ Blakk Rasta who has been picking on people in the last few days.

In a self-recorded video, Nana Aba Anamoah’s baby daddy subtly addressed the issue with Daddy Lumba’s new viral song dubbed Ofon Na 3di Asem Fo amid some statements directed at Blakk Rasta.

Osebo’s statements in the video were that Blakk Rasta should stop ranting and learn sense and know how to talk because a man’s glory and wisdom are weighted when he opens his mouth to talk.