Osebo The Zaraman sends a lovely message to Jackie Appiah as he describes her in latest post

Fashionista Extraordinaire, Osebo The Zaraman aka Don Papa Richie has always had a soft spot for Award-winning Ghanaian Actress Jackie Appiah.

Some time ago, Osebo the Zaraman bared it all regarding the feelings he has for the decorated actress and businesswoman Jackie Appiah.

He disclosed his promptitude to walk Jackie Appiah down the aisle(marry her) if there’s a chance for him.

Osebo said he would not even wait up to a week preparing for a grand wedding ceremony should he get the opportunity because Jackie Appiah is his dream woman.

He confessed that he has been admiring her secretly for some time now and per his observations, she perfectly fits his criteria of a marriage material amongst the numerous women he has eyes on.

The fashionista extraordinaire on why he thinks Jackie Appiah could be a good wife revealed that the Ghanaian actress is first of all beautiful, well dressed, she smiles always and top of it all well cultured.

Nana Aba Anamoah’s baby daddy also added that as a man brought up in a good home, Jackie would be the ideal lady for him because her character was also a selling point for her.

Osebo again stated that even though he is yet to meet Jackie Appiah, he admires her from a distance and is always glad to see her stunning photos on social media, it melts his heart when he sees them.

Mr Richard Brown (Zaraman) in one of his latest posts on Facebook has described Jackie Apiiah with some beautiful words. The fashion god shared a cute photo of himself and Jackie Appiah with the description ‘Beauty with Class’.