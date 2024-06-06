Osebo The ZaraMan speaks for the first time following sick & death rumours

Ghanaian fashionista and socialite Osebo the Zaraman has spoken out for the first time since rumours of his death and illness began circulating.

In a video, the fashion icon is seen tuned to a worship song while he speaks. The content of his speech in the video seemingly confirms he is not feeling well.

Although his face did not appear in the video, his manner of addressing issues and speaking made it clear that Osebo might be in a difficult situation, trying to find his footing.

Osebo’s fans and followers have expressed concern for his well-being, with many sending messages of support and prayers for his recovery.

Despite the rumours, Osebo’s resilience and determination to speak out suggest that he is fighting through whatever challenges he is facing.

Osebo’s video comes after viral rumours of his sickness and death. In the last few months, he has been missing from social media and this has raised several questions.