The ex-wife of fashionista Richard Brown aka Osebo and Zaraman identified as Afia Mansa Ohemaa has revealed that his dressing is affecting their kids.

According to Ohemaaa in a live video, people who have been sending her images and videos of Osebo to desit from it because they are no longer together and as such people should respect that.

Going forward, she in the live video explained the reason why she is always preventing the kids from seeing him stating that he is having a bad influence on them.

Narrating an incident, Ohemaa stated that she has been spending a lot of time in Kumasi and as such the children have been spending time with Osebo but he is always making their son wear skirt and sometimes his dressing around the kids is inappropriate.

Ohemaa added that their daughter saw his father’s dressing to the Golden Movie Awards which occurred over the weekend on Saturday, 19th December 2020, with Osebo repping in his usual skirt attire.

She indicated that her daughter read social media users commenting under the video and calling her father a gay after which she began crying.

Watch the video below:

She made mention that her daughter told her she had spoken to Osebo about his dressing since her mates in school makes fun of her because of his dressing which he Osebo promised her that he was not going to dress like that again.

Ohemaa therefore questioned why she should allow them to spend time with him if he continues to dress like that.