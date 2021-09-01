type here...
Osei Kwame Despite acquires a new vintage car with special customisation (Photo)

By Mr. Tabernacle
Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, the rich Ghanaian businessman has added another expensive car to his expensive garage. The car happens to be an antique model.

The businessman, without doubt, has a good taste for cars. This is why he keeps adding to his garage, luxurious cars a
almost all the time.

A photo of the car has been sighted on social media. It is a yellow-coloured vehicle. The new vehicle features special customisations.

The three-wheeled vehicle is customized in his name, Osei Kwame Despite with the initials “OKD” and a customised licence number plate that reads as ‘D 61 – 21’.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE CAR BELOW;

