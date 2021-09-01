Osei Kwame Despite acquires a new vintage car with special customisation (Photo)

- Advertisement -

Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, the rich Ghanaian businessman has added another expensive car to his expensive garage. The car happens to be an antique model.

The businessman, without doubt, has a good taste for cars. This is why he keeps adding to his garage, luxurious cars a

almost all the time.

A photo of the car has been sighted on social media. It is a yellow-coloured vehicle. The new vehicle features special customisations.

The three-wheeled vehicle is customized in his name, Osei Kwame Despite with the initials “OKD” and a customised licence number plate that reads as ‘D 61 – 21’.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE CAR BELOW;