Leader of the NPP’s caucus in parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah has disclosed on the GHToday show on GHOne that claims that he ordered Carlos Ahenkorah to go steal ballots during the inauguration of the 8th parliament are false.

Stories coming in after videos of the chaos in Parliament hit social media was that the lawmaker instructed Carlos Ahenkorah to snatch and make away with ballots during the election for the next speaker of Parliament.

However, Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah has denied conniving with the MP for Tema West constituency to try to alter the results of the election.

The MP for Suame Constituency recounted that he stood close to the ballots during the counting process to ensure that there was no unevenness.

”A colleague of mine came and wanted to engage me and I was urging him to move away because I wanted to see how the counting was going. Just at the same time, Carlos came to me and I said he should move away from me. I don’t know what spirit affected him”, Kyei Mensah stated.

According to him, Carlos approached him and said” Leader so are we going to watch Bagbin become Speaker of Parliament?” and afterwards went ahead, snatched the ballot papers and tried to bolt away with it.

To clear his name, Kyei Mensah disclosed that Carlos came back to apologize to him for acting on his own volition.