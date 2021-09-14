type here...
Osei Tutu SHS: Angry students destroy Assistant Headmasters’ farm for being strict on them in the exam hall

By Mr. Tabernacle
A group of angry students of Osei Tutu Senior High School have destroyed the farm of the Assistant Headmaster after he went strict on them in the exam hall in the ongoing WASSCE.

It is alleged that these students destroyed the headteacher’s plantain farm and destroyed the plants which were just about to bear fruits.

Not only did they destroy the farm, but these outraged and ill-advised students also left a threat note to warn the Assistant Headmaster to be lenient on them in the exam hall.

CHECK A PHOTO OF THE THREAT MESSAGE BELOW;

