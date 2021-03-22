type here...
GhPage Entertainment Osewus threatens to sue jeweler for using his brand name
Entertainment

Osewus threatens to sue jeweler for using his brand name

By Nazir Hamzah
OSEWUS
- Advertisement -

Award winning Ghanaian Movie Director Erasmus Osei Owusu popularly known as Osewus of Osewus Ventures has threatened to sue the owner of Osewus Jewelry Enterprise for using his brand name.

In an instagram post sighted by Ghpage.com, the award winning producer who has produced over 100 Kumawood movies and worked with all the top stars in Kumawood shared an online poster of Osewus Jewelry shop, the company which he claimed stole his brand name with the caption below.

“OSEWUS IS A REGISTERED BRAND, I’m showing this to my Law Practitioners NB:

The renowned movie maker revealed the name OSEWUS has been legally registered at the Registrar general office by him and is all set to take the necessary legal action.

I do not own Osewus Enterprise Jewelry but the brand Osewus is legally my own. I am definitely showing this to my lawyers. He indicated.

Source:GHPAGE.COM

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, March 22, 2021
Accra
light rain
89.6 ° F
89.6 °
89.6 °
62 %
3.2mph
40 %
Mon
88 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
86 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News