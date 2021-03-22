Osewus threatens to sue jeweler for using his brand name

- Advertisement -

Award winning Ghanaian Movie Director Erasmus Osei Owusu popularly known as Osewus of Osewus Ventures has threatened to sue the owner of Osewus Jewelry Enterprise for using his brand name.

In an instagram post sighted by Ghpage.com, the award winning producer who has produced over 100 Kumawood movies and worked with all the top stars in Kumawood shared an online poster of Osewus Jewelry shop, the company which he claimed stole his brand name with the caption below.

“OSEWUS IS A REGISTERED BRAND, I’m showing this to my Law Practitioners NB:

The renowned movie maker revealed the name OSEWUS has been legally registered at the Registrar general office by him and is all set to take the necessary legal action.

I do not own Osewus Enterprise Jewelry but the brand Osewus is legally my own. I am definitely showing this to my lawyers. He indicated.