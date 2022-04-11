- Advertisement -

Police in Nigeria have arrested Peter Nwachukwu, husband of renowned gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu, following her demise on Friday, local media say.

Osinanchi, 42, died in a hospital in Abuja after reportedly battling throat cancer. It is gathered that she has been on life support for the past two months.

However, accounts from close sources say the “Ekueme” hitmaker died as a result of her husband’s perpetual domestic abuse.

A police spokesperson is quoted by the Daily Trust and Punch websites as confirming the arrest of Peter Nwachukwu following a complaint from the singer’s brother.

Osinachi was the lead singer at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre. She was famous for her feature on the hit song “Ekwueme” by Prospa Ochimana, released in 2017.

She is survived by her husband Peter and four children.

Heartwrenching stories shared on social media indicate that her husband Mr Nwachukwu always maltreated her all through their marriage.

She however kept her ordeal a secret from the public. She failed to report him to authorities or leave the marriage based on her Christian values.

As narrated by Flaming Channel TV:

“Minister Osinachi Nwachukwu has served the Body of Christ in Nigeria and beyond with the gift God gave her. The popular song titled ”EKWUEME” which she was featured in,has blessed millions round the globe.

“We have received a lot of news as to how the husband of this lady has been maltreating her. She confessed with her mouth one time that her husband would lock her up in the room and never allow her to go for ministrations even after being paid for her welfare. He made himself her manager and made it difficult and unpleasant for people, churches and organisations to invite her for ministrations.

“The final news is that, the husband has been beating her and she had always kept it private and secret. Reportedly, the husband; Mr Nwachukwu, while beating her, he kicked the woman on her chest and she’s been on life support for about TWO MONTHS and finally gave up the ghost yesterday being 8th of April 2022.

“It is with a heart full of regrets that we make this notice