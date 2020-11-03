Popular controversial self-acclaimed man of God, Osofo Appiah aka Biblical has once again been beaten and stripped on the streets of Accra by the boys of Nana Agradaa and subsequently arrested by the police.

In the Osofo Appiah video which is fast going viral all over social media and obtained by GhPage, Osofo Appiah was being chased like an armed robber until he was caught in the video.

He was subjected to several beatings which saw blood running down from his head probably from either the attacks or when his car crashed in an attempt to escape the mob who were on motorbikes believed to be Nana Agradaa’s bodyguards.

Osofo Appiah alias Biblical

From what GhPage has gathered, this assault follows the recent brouhaha between Nana Agradaa and Osofo Appiah in relation to an amount of GH¢10,000 belonging to Nana Agradaa but taken by Biblical.

The money (GH¢10,000) was given to Appiah to be given to Kwaku Annan of Net2 TV but after he (Kwaku Annan) rejected the money, Biblical was supposed to return the money to Agradaa but he refused and mocked her upon it all.

At the time of this report, Osofo Appiah Biblical had been taken to the Darkuman Police station waiting to be transferred to the Police headquarter where a formal complaint had already been made by Nana Agradaa.

Watch the video below

This is not the first time Osofo Appiah aka Biblical has been humiliated by a mob. In 2019, Appiah was seen in a leaked video being beaten and stripped naked after he was accused of trying to sleep with a married woman identified as Deborah on her matrimonial bed.

Osofo Appiah is constantly trailed by controversies, confusion, and abuse everywhere he goes. He is not really accepted anywhere because of how fast he can cause confusion. According to the man of God, he has been blessed with the spirit of insults from God.