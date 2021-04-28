Osofo Kyiri Abosom advises Nana Agradaa over her penitence

Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly called Osofo Kyiri Abosom has advised fetish priestess and now evangelist Patricia Asieduaa popularly known as Nana Agradaa.

The man of God turned politician has instructed Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng to asap call her victims- ones she has duped over the years when she was in the ‘world’ and reconcile with them.

According to the flagbearer of the Ghana Union Movement, if Agradaa pays heed to this advice it might make her court issues in a way less onerous. Kyiri Abosom made these comments whiles speaking on Kasapa 102.5 FM.

“If she has the telephone numbers of those she has allegedly duped, the best thing for her now is to call them. Those she has to settle them either in monetary terms she should do that as such a move will also make her court issues in a way less burdensome,” Kyiri Abosom said.

Converted Nana Agradaa yesterday held a presser to reveal her newfound love in Christ following her arrest which she describes got her into a state of giving up in life because hopes were lost.

According to Agradaa, she is no longer a fetish priestess and has now been baptized. At the same press briefing, she detailed how she got saved by Christ whiles behind bars.

She said, it was after her arrest and when she landed in cells she realised the time is up for her to finally give her whole life to Christ.

“I pleaded with God to help me and if he does, I told myself I will give my whole life to do the word of God.” She stated.

Agradaa claimed it was after she was granted bail she decided to stop doing the work as a fetish priestess and finally do the work of God.

She stated that, she now prefers to be called Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng and not Nana Agradaa.