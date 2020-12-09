type here...
GhPage Politics Osofo Kyiri Abosom's beautiful wife consoles him after his loss in elections
Politics

Osofo Kyiri Abosom’s beautiful wife consoles him after his loss in elections

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Osofo Kyiri Abosom wife
Osofo Kyiri Abosom wife
- Advertisement -

Osofo Kyiri Abosom’s wife has consoled him after his loss in the Presidential race in the 2020 polls.

In a Facebook post, Mrs. Princess Andrews congratulated her husband, Christian Kwabena Andrews, for emerging the third powerful force in Ghana’s political scene.

The founder and overseer of Life Assembly Worship Center with his Ghana United Movement party failed to oust the NPP and the NDC from their domination in Ghanaian politics.

However, he has been applauded for displacing the likes of the CPP and the PPP among others as a first-timer.

His wife’s post was captioned, ”Congratulations my love. You have fought a good fight and I am really proud of you. I congratulate you for a good work done. I love you.”

SEE POST BELOW:

Osofo Kyiri Abosom wife
Osofo Kyiri Abosom wife

In other news, the Electoral Commission in a press conference has stated that the final certified results- presidential and parliamentary, will be declared in the early hours of Wednesday December 9, 2020.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Accra
scattered clouds
80.6 ° F
80.6 °
80.6 °
88 %
2.2mph
39 %
Wed
84 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °

TRENDING

#Elections 2020: 3 shot dead at Odododiodio Constituency

News Mr. Tabernacle -
Sad reports at hand have it that 3 persons have been shot dead at Odododiodio Constituency. The shooting incident happened at  Modak Hotel. Information has...
Read more

Shatta Wale mocks MP’s who have lost their seat

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has in a new video mocked incumbent Members of Parliament who has lost their seat in parliament. According to Shatta...
Read more

I’ll allow five guys chop me for free if Nana Addo wins – Lady

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
A lady on social media identified as Sandra Mensah raised the libido of guys on social media after she announced that she was going...
Read more

Election 2020: 29 NPP Incumbent MPs who have lost their Parliamentary seats

News Lilith -
The New Patriotic Party has lost many incumbent MPs. As it stands now, NPP has lost 29 Members of Parliament to the NDC and...
Read more

Headmaster in the famous kitchen stool ‘atopa’ tape reported dead

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
Information reaching us has it that the headmaster in the famous kitchen stool sex tape that surfaced years ago is dead. The former headmaster...
Read more

Fire guts ballot papers at Asutifi South

News RASHAD -
GhPage has received a new report from the Asutifi South Constituency. According to the reports, fire has gut ballot papers in the constituency. The report...
Read more

‘Ay3ka’-Social media reactions after John Dumelo’s provisional results popped up

News Mr. Tabernacle -
Trending on social media currently is the aspiring Member of Parliament on the ticket of opposition NDC, John Dumelo. From reports gathered, the provisional results...
Read more

Lil Win tries to steal ballot box after voting

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
Popular Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lil Win yesterday tried to steal the ballot box after casting his vote. The comic actor who is...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News