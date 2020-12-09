Osofo Kyiri Abosom’s beautiful wife consoles him after his loss in elections

- Advertisement -

Osofo Kyiri Abosom’s wife has consoled him after his loss in the Presidential race in the 2020 polls.

In a Facebook post, Mrs. Princess Andrews congratulated her husband, Christian Kwabena Andrews, for emerging the third powerful force in Ghana’s political scene.

The founder and overseer of Life Assembly Worship Center with his Ghana United Movement party failed to oust the NPP and the NDC from their domination in Ghanaian politics.

However, he has been applauded for displacing the likes of the CPP and the PPP among others as a first-timer.

His wife’s post was captioned, ”Congratulations my love. You have fought a good fight and I am really proud of you. I congratulate you for a good work done. I love you.”

SEE POST BELOW:

Osofo Kyiri Abosom wife

In other news, the Electoral Commission in a press conference has stated that the final certified results- presidential and parliamentary, will be declared in the early hours of Wednesday December 9, 2020.