- Advertisement -

Politician and the founder of Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) Madam Akua Donkor is unhappy with the way Osofo Kyiriabosom keeps making noise about coming third in the 2020 general elections.

After the general elections, some Ghanaians applauded the founder of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) for coming in third when it was just his first time of contesting in an election.

According to them, the political parties which has been in the system for long couldn’t even get votes like GUM which happens to be the newcomer.

But Akua Donkor in an interview on Kumasi based Angel Fm Drive time hosted by Ike De Unpredictable has called out the founder of GUM as visionless and a deceitful person.

Akua Donkor who started the interview on a good note where she stated that her party though they win the elections is the biggest party in the country and its bigger than the NDC and NPP.

Along the line, Akua Donkor went in personal on Osofo Kyiriabosom were she alleged that the Preacher and Politician deceived his church members to vote for him by telling them lies

She said: “Kyiriabosom got higher votes than my party and other smaller political parties after the 2020 elections because he was able to deceive all his church members. Only his church members voted for him because he (Kyiriabosom) came to the 2020 general elections with no campaign message” .

“Instead of him (Sofo Kyiriabosom) to tell Ghanaians what he can do, he was sitting of television saying ‘Kwame Nkrumah is back’ with no campaign message. But he should thank God only his church members bought his visionless campaign message when Ghanaians rejected him”.

“NPP and NDC were founded with coup and blood but I went to the Electoral Commission (EC) office for my registration to form a political party. How can you compare political parties which were formed through Coup D’états to my party (Ghana Freedom Party) which I genuinely went through the process to register”.

She used the opportunity to call on Ghanaians to reject both NPP and NDC in 2024 general elections and vote massively for Ghana Freedom Party to transform Ghana with good policies