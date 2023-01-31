Osofo Kyiriabosom’s estranged wife, Madam Princess Nyarko has exclusively spoken to Ghpage Media following reports of her divorce from her husband.

The report that Osofo Kyiriabosom has divorced his wife was first published on the internet by the man of God himself.

He made this revelation while speaking to his congregation last Sunday.

After making this disclosure, the controversial man of God confirmed that he shared a child with another woman and that’s why his wife opted for divorce.

READ ALSO: Osofo Kyiri Abosom’s wife divorces him for impregnating side chic [Full Gist]

He maintained that the fact that he went out with another woman did not give her the impetus to leave the marriage. Also, Osofo Kyiri Abosom narrated how her ex-wife peddled falsehoods about him and said he works under the influence of “juju.”

“It is all because I have a beautiful baby with another woman.” She has taken me to court because she wants my properties. She is moving from one court to another because of what she can get. “Officially, I wish to announce that my wife and I are no longer together,” he said.

Amidst the brouhaha, Madam Precious has alleged that her husband has a low sperm count and can’t impregnate a woman.

She continued that, their first child was adopted and their twin children were conceived through IVF.

READ ALSO: Sources reveal how Osofo Kyiri Abosom allegedly impregnated two house helps

As claimed by Madam Precious, she hasn’t divorced Osofo Kyiriabosom yet because she hasn’t returned the bride price he paid to her family as of the time of this particular interview.

Talking about wanting the man of God’s properties, she recounted how she began life with him when he had nothing to his name hence if he has now made it, then she deserves a fair share of his success because she stayed with him through thick and thin

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: “As a man of God, I have the power to impregnate any woman I like”