Osofo Kyiriabosom’s wife, Madam Princess Nyarko, accused the man of God of leaking her nudes to some of his church members during an exclusive interview with Ghpage.

As claimed by the estranged spouse, the man of God made one of their maids film her nakedness when she was seriously ill some time ago and was helpless due to the severity of the sickness.

Following their separation, her nude pictures and videos have found their way onto the phones of some of his church members and she’s 100% sure that the man of God is behind the circulation of the nudes.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom and wife

Aside from levelling these damning allegations against the man of God, she also accused him of sleeping with all the maids who came to serve in their house both the young and old.

As if that wasn’t enough, he also impregnated and married two of their maids on the same day in a secret ceremony.

And anytime she complained of his infidelity she was subjected to severe beatings.

According to her, the man of God is a serial womanizer despite suffering from low sperm count.

She also made a lot of damning revelations throughout the over 30 minutes conversation with Rashad.

