“Break the Eiiiii”: OSP found $590,000 and over GH2 Million in Cecilia Dapaah’s house in Abelemkpe

The Office of Special Prosecutor has confirmed finding a total of $590,000 and GH¢2.73 million at Cecilia Dapaah’s residence in Abelemkpe, a suburb of Accra.

This follows a search conducted by officers from the Office. This was confirmed in a writ filed at an Accra High Court by the OSP on Tuesday, August 8.

The case has been moved to be heard on Thursday, August 17.

In the writ sighted by GhPage.com editors, the OSP indicated that the search was initiated in accordance with LI2374 after rife reports pointed to some monies still stashed in the home of the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources.

The reports started pouring in after she lodged a complaint at the police over some stolen money from her home.

“On 24 July 2023, the OSP placed the respondent under arrest on charges of corruption and corruption-related offences.

“The OSP subsequently conducted searches in three(3) residential properties associated with the respondent at Cantonments, Abelemkpe and Tesano in Accra.”

It said it found $590,000 and GH¢2,730,000 at the Abelemkpe residence.

“Authorised officers of the OSP seized the discovered cash sums on reasonable grounds that they were suspected tainted property in accordance with section 32(1) of Act 959 as it was necessary to exercise the power of seizure to prevent concealment of the cash sums.”

It also said as part of overarching investigations into the matter, a freezing order against bank accounts and investments of Madam Abena Dapaah was issued in accordance with section 38(1) of Act 959 and regulation 19(1) of LI 2374.

The accounts and investments are at the Prudential Bank Limited and Societe Generale Ghana