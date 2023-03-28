Osu: ECG disconnects Police Barracks over months of illegal connection

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has disconnected the blocks of the Police Barracks at Oseu over illegal connection.

On Tuesday, the task team was making its routine rounds to reclaim money from consumers when it came across the illegality.

Together with pursuing persons who owe ECG debts, the task team takes advantage of the chance to look for illicit links.

The disconnecting is part of a nationwide operation to recover money that consumers owe ECG and to assess the status of all meters.

Osu: ECG disconnects Police Barracks over illegal connection

When they pay the premium, she claimed the electricity will be restored.

“Since it’s an illegal connection, we have the first right to disconnect before we deal with issues. “The Ghana police would have to come to ECG where a bill will be generated for them covering a period of 12 months.”

“The administration block also owes, but due to security implications, we’ve spared that facility while we discuss further the amount involved. We consider the police accommodation facilities (blocks) a general facility hence the disconnection,” external communications officer Laila Abubakari told the media.