type here...
GhPageEntertainmentOswald donates 'our day' gift to an orphanage
Entertainment

Oswald donates ‘our day’ gift to an orphanage

By Qwame Benedict
Oswald donates 'our day' gift to an orphanage
Oswald Our day
- Advertisement -

Oswald, the 9-year-old primary student who was trending days ago following his our day letter to his mother has donated the items received to an orphanage.

The primary three student letter to his mother got the internet buzzing prompting some cooperate bodies to provide him with some goodies he listed in his letter.

Following the kind gesture from the cooperate bodies, some netizens quizzed why these companies would want to sponsor Oswald who is already coming from a rich home while forgetting the students coming from a poor home.

Well, new information we gathered from a source has it that Oswald despite receiving the items on ‘our day’ has donated the items to an orphanage home.

In photos sighted on social media, Oswald could be seen together with some family members presenting the items to the head of the orphanage home.

See photos below:

Oswald donation
Oswald 1
Oswald 2
Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, August 2, 2021
Accra
few clouds
75.6 ° F
75.6 °
75.6 °
94 %
1.6mph
20 %
Mon
82 °
Tue
78 °
Wed
78 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
82 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News