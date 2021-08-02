- Advertisement -

Oswald, the 9-year-old primary student who was trending days ago following his our day letter to his mother has donated the items received to an orphanage.

The primary three student letter to his mother got the internet buzzing prompting some cooperate bodies to provide him with some goodies he listed in his letter.

Following the kind gesture from the cooperate bodies, some netizens quizzed why these companies would want to sponsor Oswald who is already coming from a rich home while forgetting the students coming from a poor home.

Well, new information we gathered from a source has it that Oswald despite receiving the items on ‘our day’ has donated the items to an orphanage home.

In photos sighted on social media, Oswald could be seen together with some family members presenting the items to the head of the orphanage home.

