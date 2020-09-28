The news went viral on Monday 28th September 2020 that one of the top Kumawood actors, Sekyere Amankwah has died.

Details of Sekyere Amankwah aka Otali death was not much available except for the fact that his colleagues like Christiana Awuni and few others were mourning him.

Social media users immediately took to their various platforms to mourn his death and wished him well.

But GhPage has received fresh reports on his supposed death which has thrown netizens into a state of mourning.

From what we have gathered, Otali is not dead as being reported and trumpeted by his own working colleagues.

“He is well and currently at a location shooting a movie. In fact, Otali is not even sick. The obituary posters are faked and they are meant to hype the movie he is featured in”, the Insider who spoke to GhPage said.

Sekyere Amankwaa on set

The insider stated that “by now he is somewhere enjoying some rolls of ganja as he awaits the hype to die down”