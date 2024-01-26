OTD, popular sakawa guy who bought a Benz just 2 months ago dies in a gory accident; Girlfriend loses arm (Video)

- Advertisement -

The young Ghanaian guy who perished in the gory accident with his Benz on the Accra-Kumasi road last Tuesday is alleged to have been involved in internet fraud, commonly known as Sakawa.

Reports making rounds suggest that the deceased guy bought the $35,000 Mercedes Benz just two months ago.



Identified as Worry or OTD in the Krobo Odumase area of the Eastern Region, he lost his life on the spot while his girlfriend also lost her arm.

It is important to note that these allegations are yet to be officially confirmed, and investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident are likely underway.



Background



The devastating incident occurred when a Mercedes-Benz C300 collided with a long trailer that was parked in the middle of the road on the Accra-Nsawam Highway near Tantra Hills.

READ ALSO: “Stroke, the whole of her right side is gone” – New alleged sad update about Moesha drops



The collision led to the immediate death of the driver, identified as Worry or OTD, and inflicted critical injuries on a lady who was seated with him inside the car.



According to the information circulating, the deceased individual had acquired the Mercedes-Benz just two months before the accident, raising questions about the source of his wealth because he has no known job.

The term “Sakawa” refers to internet fraud, and individuals engaged in this illicit activity are known to flaunt their ill-gotten gains through extravagant lifestyles and expensive acquisitions, such as luxury cars.



The alleged connection between the young man and Sakawa has ignited discussions online, with social media users expressing shock and concern over the revelation.

READ ALSO: Pray for Moesha – Actress allegedly goes into deep coma and now brain dead; Ghanaians react