Otedola acquires €3Million yacht for his 60th birthday celebration

By Albert
Nigeria Billioanre, Femi Otedola has splashed a whopping €3 million on Yatact.

He bought the yacht purposely to celebrate his 60th birthday.

According to reports, the oil tycoon and his family spent three weeks sailing the Mediterranean on the luxurious Christina O. yacht owned by Aristotle Onassis to commemorate his milestone 60th birthday.

Femi Otedola shared images on Instagram showing some of the ship’s crew members and members of his family, including his wife and three daughters—Temi, Dj Cuppy, and Tolani—as well as one of their fiancés, Mr Eazi.

Aboard a hired luxury yacht with his family, Femi Otedola, a billionaire businessman, flaunts his taste for luxury as he approaches his 60th birthday on November 4th, 2022.

“Welcome Aboard the Christina! Are you ready for #FO60 …F.Ote?,” he wrote.

Check out photos…

Check out video below….

