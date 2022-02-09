type here...
Otto Addo appointed as Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton as technical director 

By Albert
Chris Hughton, a former Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion manager, has been named as a Technical Advisor to the newly formed Black Stars Technical team, which is overseen by Otto Addo.

The new technical team has been assembled exclusively for the upcoming World Cup play-off games against Nigeria.

George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani are also part of the new Technical team.

The 63-year-old former Republic of Ireland international will advise the three-man squad for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off match against Nigeria next month.

The Ghana Football Association’s Executive Council made the decision at a meeting held in Accra on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. Otto Addo, a former Ghanaian footballer, is presently the Assistant Coach of the German Bundesliga team Borussia Dortmund. He has 13 years of coaching experience, beginning in 2009 when he was hired as an Assistant Coach at Hamburger SV.

Prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil and the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea, the 46-year-old worked as a scout for the Black Stars in 2013.

The four-man squad has been assembled to oversee the two matches against Nigerian adversaries. The Black Stars will face the Super Eagles at the Cape Coast stadium on March 24, 2022, before returning to Nigeria for the second leg on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Abuja Sports stadium.

