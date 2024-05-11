Otumfour bans all “Pragia” around Manhyia- Here is why

The Manhyia Palace in the Ashanti Region has announced of roadblocks in Kumasi on Sunday, May 12, 2024.



In a communique shared by the Manhyia palace, the aforementioned date is slated for the celebration of Addaekese.



The communique states that all roads leading to the Manhyia Palace will be blocked during the celebration of the Addaekese.



According to them, the blockage will ensure easy movement on the road.



Meanwhile, they indicated that cars with approved stickers will be allowed to use the road, however, all tricycles are not allowed to use the road.

