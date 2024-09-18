Otumfour is above the law as well as the currernt and past presidents – Kwaku Manu

Kumawood actor and Youtuber, Kwaku Manu, has stirred a public debate by asserting that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, holds a position that transcends the reach of legal authority in Ghana.

According to Kwaku Manu, not even President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo or the Supreme Court can sanction the Asantehene.

Because he strongly believes he occupies a unique and untouchable status in the nation.

Kwaku Manu’s comments come in response to controversial remarks made by media personalities Afia Pokua, popularly known as Vim Lady, and Mona Gucci during an episode of the “Biribi Gyegye Wo” show on Onua TV.

The two media personalities criticised Otumfuo for allegedly remaining silent while some of his people reportedly launched verbal attacks on the Dormaahene, Nana Agyemang Badu I, and the people of Dormaa.

Kwaku-Manu

Afia Pokua, in particular, expressed her disappointment in the Ashanti King, calling on him to intervene and call his subjects to order.

Her remarks did not sit well with many Ghanaians, who took to social media and other platforms to accuse her of disrespecting Otumfuo, a revered figure in Ghanaian tradition.

Responding to the controversy, Kwaku Manu strongly defended the Asantehene, insisting that Otumfuo is the most powerful individual in Ghana and that no one, not even the President or the judiciary, can question his authority.

According to Manu, Otumfuo’s influence extends far beyond the legal and political systems of the country, a sentiment shared by many who regard the Asantehene as a symbol of cultural heritage and authority in Ghana.

The Dormaa-Asante relations have been a sensitive issue in recent years, and any perceived slight between the two paramount chiefs can ignite passionate reactions.

Kwaku Manu’s defence of the Asantehene reflects the deep reverence many Ghanaians hold for traditional rulers, especially the Asantehene, who commands immense respect within the Ashanti Kingdom and beyond.