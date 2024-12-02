Otumfour’s People Finally Speak; Reveal How They Were Attacked By Techiman People

GhPageEntertainmentOtumfour’s People Finally Speak; Reveal How They Were Attacked By Techiman People
The entourage of Asantehene, Otumfour Osei Tutu spoke following being attack by the people of Techiman.

Speaking during the incident, some of the people Otumfour attended the funeral with decided to narrate how it happened.

Speaking in an interview, the people stated that they did nothing wrong to the people of Techiman to deserve this.

According to them, they were on their way home after they had attended a funeral with the Asantehene.

To their surprise, they were stoned by some Techiman people who were hiding.

They noted that almost all the VIP buses they went with were damaged as most of the people were hurt.

