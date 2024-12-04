Otumfour’s People Started The Fight- Techiman Traditional Council Speaks

The Techiman traditional council has spoken following the Kumasi-Techiman brouhaha.

Speaking in a video available at the news desk of Gh Page, they have said that Otumfour’s guards started the whole thing.

They claim they all saw and heard the numerous videos from Otumfour’s guards about their intention to cause trouble when they get to Techiman but they decided to shun it.

Despite all the videos of the commotion they saw, they said when Otumfour was passing by, they showed him love and affection.

They claim not many of the Techiman people knew about Otumfour’s coming, they got to know after he had passed and gone.

Taking into consideration what his guards said and did, and starting the commotion on their way back, the Techiman people, according to the traditional council, decided to fight back.

