Nana Opoku Ware, the son of Asantehene Otumfour Osei Tutu has been elected the SRC President of the Ghana School law at KNUST.

This comes following the election that was recently held at the KNUST.

Per the report available at the news desk of Gh Page, the election was held on 4 campuses of the Ghana School of Law (GSL).

Following the election, it was reported that Nana Opoku Ware won 3 campuses out of the 4 campuses that were involved in the election.