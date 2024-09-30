Otumfuo and Apostle Safo are Gods on Earth – Bishop Ajagurajah states

Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, widely known as Ajagurajah, has once again stirred up conversation online with his latest bold claim.

In a recent interview, the controversial spiritual leader stated that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, and Apostle Kwadwo Safo are not just ordinary men but have transcended their humanity to become “Gods on Earth.”

He argued that the two revered figures possess qualities far beyond the capabilities of regular men, elevating them to a divine status.

Ajagurajah

“Otumfuo and Apostle Safo are no longer just human beings. They have become Gods,” – He confidently stated.

In the same interview, Bishop Ajagurajah also revealed his role in counselling media personality Afia Pokuaa to visit Manhyia Palace to apologise to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for the derogatory remarks she made weeks ago

The apology came after backlash from Asantes, who felt disrespected by her comments.