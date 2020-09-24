Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Sanaahene is reported dead

The respected King of the Asante Kingdom, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II has lost a very distinguished person in his kingdom.

It has been reported that the Sanaahene of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Nana Kwadwo Nyantakyi is dead.

The news of the death of Otumfuo Sanaahene was reported Monday, September 21, 2020.

Nana Kwadwo Nyantaky succeeded his father, and he served Otumfo? Santehene and Asanteman beginning with Otumfo? Prempeh II, and did so outstandingly well.

Sanaa in the Akan state is the Bag or B?t? (Sack) that contains some of the Sika K?k?? (Gold) of Otumfuo Asantehene. More Details soon..