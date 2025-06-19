type here...
Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s son steals the spotlight at the 2025 DPS Prom in grand Rolls-Royce arrival

By Armani Brooklyn
Nana Kwame Kyeretwie

Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, the son of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has shaken social media after a video of his stylish appearance at DPS International Ghana’s 2025 prom and leavers’ dinner went viral.

In the trending footage, the young royal was seen arriving at the high-profile school event in grand fashion, chauffeured in a sleek Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Looking dapper in a well-tailored, luxurious suit, Nana Kwame turned heads as he stepped out of the luxury vehicle with his elegant date, sparking admiration and conversation online.

The event, which brought together final-year students of DPS International Ghana to celebrate the end of their academic journey, saw the prince mingling effortlessly with his peers, drawing attention for both his charm and regal composure.

- GhPage

This public appearance comes just days after Nana Kwame was spotted alongside his father at the prestigious Royal Golf Club in Kumasi.

On Friday, June 13, 2025, he joined Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the ongoing Asantehene Open Golf Tournament, which began on Wednesday, June 11, and is scheduled to end on Saturday, June 14.

During the tournament, the young royal was seen in the company of top executives from Telecel Ghana, observing the matches and supporting his father, who is an avid golfer and patron of the annual sporting event.

@kelvyn_yeboah1

Part 27 | Prince ? f the Ashanti region arrives in grand style for the prom/leavers dinner 2025? Sika mp3 dede. #trendingvideo #graduation #ghanatiktok?? #nigeriantiktok?? #fyp??

? original sound – kelvyn_yeboah1
