Otumfuo’s rich and beautiful daughter puts her family on display

Otumfuo daughter
Otumfuo daughter
Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s daughter, Dr Caryn Agyeman Prempeh has taken to Instagram to celebrate her mother on her birthday.

While posting a number of pictures of her beautiful mum, Caryn who also goes by the traditional name Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh expressed her love for her mummy.

Happy birthday mummy
Dr. Caryn's mum
Ohemaa's mum
Ohemaa Afia Kobi mum
Dr. Caryn Prempeh mum
The medical practitioner also shared a family picture of herself, her mum and her two other siblings with the caption, ”Happy birthday to The Mother of These Troublesome Killers. We Love You For Life.”

Dr Caryn Agyeman Prempeh is a medical doctor with a major interest in Global Public Health.

She an old student of St Roses Secondary School, Akwetia, further studied at Headington Girls School, Oxford, (United Kingdom), University College Of London – Biomedical Science, School Of Medical Science (KNUST) – Medicine, Queen Mary University of London – Masters in Global Public Health.

Meanwhile, GHOne Tv, in August 2019, outdoored Dr Caryn Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh as the new host of GhOne The Late Afternoon Show formerly hosted by Berla Mundi.

This was after Berla Mundi announced that she was leaving EIB network to join Media General.

Source:GHPAGE

