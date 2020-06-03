- Advertisement -

The veteran Ghanaian media personality, Otwinoko has finally spoken after Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi named him as a witness in his son’s death.

Otwinoko’s name popped up after Badu Kobi claimed his son’s life was taken by God so that he (Badu Kobi) could continue living.

Explaining further, Badu Kobi said God saved him from a devilish plan to kill him by sacrificing his son’s life for his.

The only person Badu Kobi claimed he shared this news with was Otwinoko when he came to his house for a visit months before his son died.

Watch Badu Kobi make his claims below

Well, Otwinoko has spoken on this statement from Badu and has denied any knowledge of what the man of God is claiming.

Otwinoko wondered why Badu Kobi could say he shared such deadly news with him when he was not bold enough to tell his own wife.

The visually impaired presenter called Badu Kobi a pathological liar and asked him to refrain from dragging his name in his son’s death and issues surrounding it.

Watch Otwinoko react to Badu Kobi’s claims below

The founder and leader of Glorious Wave Church, Badu Kobi lost his eldest son, Daniel Kenneth Kobi in 2017.

There have been several allegations and speculations on his son’s death ever since it happened.

People like Reverend Owusu Bempah have boldly claimed on TV and on many occasions that Badu Kobi killed his son for a ritual sacrifice. Badu Kobi had denied the allegations.