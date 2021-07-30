- Advertisement -

Despite today [Friday, July 30, 2021] not being aimed at commemorating any world or national event, the day has literally been dedicated to a 9-year-old boy following an ‘Our Day’ petition he wrote to his mother ahead of his end of academic term party organised by his school.

Oswald and his teacher, Mrs Appiah, became celebrities overnight after his letter to his mother which featured a list of items he wanted for his big day went viral.

From nutrition lines, beverage brands to educational and financial packages among others, top companies across the country have expressed keen interest to ensure that the ‘Our Day’ goes beyond a day’s event.

But surprisingly, the National Youth Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, has on behalf of the youth wing of the party decided to offer 9-year-old Oswald a full membership into their party.

Additionally, he indicated that his membership card is ready as the party will pay his requisite monthly dues on his behalf till he finally turns 18.

George Opare Addo explained that the party believes the boy is a bright child and should be groomed to be a better economist than the current Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

In a post on his Twitter page, he wrote: “Oswald is such a bright boy. No doubt he will be a great addition to the social democracy tradition. His party card is ready, @NDCYouthWing is willing to pay his dues till he turns 18. With focus and time, he will not disappoint in managing our currency and be a better economist than @MBawumia,”

In a letter dated July 29, 9-year-old Oswald petitioned his mother requesting his favourite foods and beverages to make his end of academic term a memorable one.

As fate will have it, the son-to-mother petition was posted on Twitter by @SmylyThe3rd, his mother’s friend.

Consequently, what started as a mere petition to a mother has developed into a full-blown mobilisation point with many waiting patiently to see how it all unfolds at the Christ Ambassadors School of Excellence in Sakaman, Accra.

Musicians KiDi, DopeNartion and Mr Drews arrived in the School as pledged, to light up the celebration with a performance for the children.

Watch all the exciting moments in the video below.