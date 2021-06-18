- Advertisement -

A group of young men, who showed off guns in a viral video, say they fear for their lives because they have been labelled as armed robbers.

According to the leader of the group, Obour Belling, they are not criminals as speculated by media reports.

He claims they are young men who partake in illegal mining (galamsey) activities to earn a living.

Speaking in an interview with TV3, Obour explained that a subsequent video that saw them invoking curses on bloggers and rumour mongers for accusing them falsely was an attempt to clear their names of any wrongdoing.

He lamented that the incident has made them lose their girlfriends who warmed their beds. He said the women left because they feel unsafe and threatened to associate with them.

See the video below.

Following the viral video, Obour and his crew have been linked to the robbery attack on a bullion van on Monday, June 14, 2021, in Jamestown a suburb of Accra.

Armed men, on not less than three motorbikes, crossed the bullion van and opened fire on the vehicle killing policeman on escort duties, instantly.

A woman who witnessed the incident from her convenience store was also killed in the process.

Obour reiterated that they had no connection with the crime.

Watch the video of the men below.