Menzgold customers have reopened the protracted saga by requiring that Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1 pays them their money as he signs new artist.

The Aggrieved customers of Menzgold reacted and issued an ultimatum after NAM1 published some of the clients he claimed he has disbursed Ghc 9.6 million to.

At a press conference organized by the Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold (CACM) in Accra yesterday, the customers plainly stated that they had not received any money from NAM1.

The customers believe NAM1 is playing hoaxes on them while querying where he got the money to pay them after the Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO), through a court order, had frozen his assets.

Amidst chants of “Our blood, our money” and “Menzgold customers lives matter”, they described their dilemma as a national security issue and urged the government to pay their investments from the consolidated fund.

“Victims of Menzgold continue to lose their lives. About 55 customers have died so far. We are very much appalled by NAM1’s bravado and open disregard for the laws of the land.

Seeing a man who has been slapped with 61 criminal charges, including money laundering, still signing financial contracts and being escorted by macho men, is sad”, Mr. Odartey said.

Mr. Samuel Odartey the Secretary to the Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold (CACM), declared the group’s disapproval with the luxurious display at the signing of Tisha, a new music artist, to the neglect of customers whose funds were locked up with Menzgold.