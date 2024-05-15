A Nigerian has sent voice audio to Lyrical Joe begging him to end the beef with their star Dremo because their rapper has travelled.

The past few days have been interesting on social media especially Twitter as Ghana and Nigerian face-off in a lyrical battle involving two rappers.

The beef started when Dremo decided to call out Sarkodie in a diss song which forced Lyrical Joe to respond to him.

Since then it has been back-and-forth diss songs from the camp of the two artistes.

Lyrical Joe dropped his latest diss song titled Femi Raymond hours ago and fans are calling it game over for Dremo who is yet to respond.

One Nigerian has taken it upon himself to send a voice note to the DM of Lyrical Joe asking him to stop and adjudging him as the winner of the beef.

The man in the audio stated that their rapper was not around and that Lyrical Joe should just cease fire and wait till when their top rapper returned to face him.

In the audio, the man stated that their rapper is likely to come back at Christmas so Lyrical Joe can hold on till then.

Listen to the audio below: