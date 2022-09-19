type here...
Our water has been contaminated with faecal matter - Ghana Water
Our water has been contaminated with faecal matter – Ghana Water

By Albert
Faecal matter has entered the Weija Treatment Plant in Accra, according to Dr. Clifford Braimah, the managing director of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL).

He claimed to have seen the undesired materials that wind up in the river.

The GWCL executive made these remarks while participating in a conversation regarding water body poisoning and how it affects people’s lives and economies.

According to him, these deposits impair the quality of the water, necessitating more measures to sterilize Ghana’s water sources.

Speaking to Samson Lardy Anyenini on Newsfile on Saturday.

“If you go to Weija, that is an urban setting of Accra and look at the quality of the raw water there, you see it to be greenish. It means that organic material is being pushed into it. [And] one major organic material that is pushed in is people’s faecal matter.”

